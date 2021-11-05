News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Honor a Veteran; Buy a $100-pie; How to Spend $15 Million; Hypertension Event; City Job Opening; Volunteers Make a Difference

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports: 

~ You can visit the city booth at Library Park to get a tag to write a thank-you message to a veteran. Tie the tag to one of the many flags flying in the park. The city will also celebrate Veterans Day with a ceremony at 11 a.m. to noon, on Thursday, November 11, at  Library Park. 

~  The group FoodEd is baking 100 homemade pies that it willl sell for $100 each to raise funds to support garden and food science programs in the San Gabriel Valley. https://v.gd/e3TRwx

~ The city has $15 million of Measure K money to spend and it would like your thoughts. Meetings:  November 13, Station Square Park, 1-3 p.m.; December 4, Library Park, 1-3 p.m.; December 11, Station Square Park, 1-3 p.m. Or submit thoughts on-line, here:  www.cityofmonrovia.org/measurek.

~ The city is looking for a Development Services Technician, full-time - $50,589 to $67,795.04 a year. https://v.gd/po12Ao

~ The Monrovia Historical Museum will reopen on November 7 with an updated exhibit of Monrovia High School yearbooks; a Fire Department exhibit; and, upcoming, a display on the city's diversity. Regular operating hours are Sundays and Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. 

~ To focus attention on pulmonary hypertension, Monrovia O2breathe will hold a virtual event November 6. Details:  https://v.gd/wRL4bQ

~ The Volunteer Center of the San Gabriel Valley hosted the 31st annual Make a Difference Day event on October 23. Volunteers made home and landscaping improvements for low-income families and seniors, did park clean-ups and beautification, worked at Monrovia High School and Santa Fe Middle School doing landscaping and at Foothill Unity Center doing food sorting.

- Brad Haugaard

