Honor a Veteran; Buy a $100-pie; How to Spend $15 Million; Hypertension Event; City Job Opening; Volunteers Make a Difference

~ You can visit the city booth at Library Park to get a tag to write a thank-you message to a veteran. Tie the tag to one of the many flags flying in the park. The city will also celebrate Veterans Day with a ceremony at 11 a.m. to noon, on Thursday, November 11, at Library Park.
~ The group FoodEd is baking 100 homemade pies that it willl sell for $100 each to raise funds to support garden and food science programs in the San Gabriel Valley. https://v.gd/e3TRwx
~ The city has $15 million of Measure K money to spend and it would like your thoughts. Meetings: November 13, Station Square Park, 1-3 p.m.; December 4, Library Park, 1-3 p.m.; December 11, Station Square Park, 1-3 p.m. Or submit thoughts on-line, here: www.cityofmonrovia.org/measurek.
~ The city is looking for a Development Services Technician, full-time - $50,589 to $67,795.04 a year. https://v.gd/po12Ao
~ The Monrovia Historical Museum will reopen on November 7 with an updated exhibit of Monrovia High School yearbooks; a Fire Department exhibit; and, upcoming, a display on the city's diversity. Regular operating hours are Sundays and Thursdays from 1-4 p.m.
~ To focus attention on pulmonary hypertension, Monrovia O2breathe will hold a virtual event November 6. Details: https://v.gd/wRL4bQ
~ The Volunteer Center of the San Gabriel Valley hosted the 31st annual Make a Difference Day event on October 23. Volunteers made home and landscaping improvements for low-income families and seniors, did park clean-ups and beautification, worked at Monrovia High School and Santa Fe Middle School doing landscaping and at Foothill Unity Center doing food sorting.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment