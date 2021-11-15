Citrus College Invited to Compete for $1 Million Aspen Prize

Citrus College, which serves Monrovia, has received its fifth consecutive invitation to compete among the nation's top 150 community colleges for the 2023 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, awarded every two years by the Aspen Institute College Excellence program. The $1 million prize recognizes achievement among community colleges that excel in: teaching and learning; certificate and degree completion; transfer and bachelor's attainment; workforce success; and equity for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds.
