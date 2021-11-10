Enter Monrovia Chalksgiving Contest - Theme: What We're Grateful For

Monrovia Association of Fine Arts is holding Chalkgiving, an at-home chalk festival on November 25-28. Registration is open on the MAFA website at monroviafinearts.org, and registered participants can pick up a free kit (thanks to community partners) to create chalk art with the theme "What We're Grateful For" on their sidewalk or driveway at home. More details on the website.
MAFA will award first, second and third place prizes to registered participants in these categories:
- Monrovia Residents/Families
- Monrovia Resident Children to age 12 (with parental permission)
- Students
- Professional Artists
- Monrovia City Departments
To compete for a $50 gift certificate to a local restaurant, registered participants should email a photo of themselves with their chalk art to sandra@monroviafinearts.org by midnight on November 28.
- Brad Haugaard
