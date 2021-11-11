News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
City Council to Consider Making Fountain an Historic Landmark
At its next meeting (agenda:
https://v.gd/nBKdZ2
) the Monrovia City Council will consider designating the Farmers Club Fountain in Library Park as an historic landmark.
https://v.gd/4o9M9E
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
11/11/2021
