News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

City Council to Consider Making Fountain an Historic Landmark

At its next meeting (agenda: https://v.gd/nBKdZ2) the Monrovia City Council will consider designating the Farmers Club Fountain in Library Park as an historic landmark. https://v.gd/4o9M9E

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)