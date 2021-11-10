Free Water Conservation Kits to Fight Drought; Tree Trimming; Road Closures

~ Despite the storm, this year is the second driest on record. As of October 31, 153 wells across the state have gone dry and water in key reservoirs is alarmingly low. Monrovia is offering free water conservation kits, one per household. https://v.gd/kv3fWF
~ This week tree trimmers will be working between Mayflower and Fifth from Duarte Road to the southern boundary of the city.
~ Beginning Friday, November 12, at 8 p.m., all westbound lanes on Live Oak Ave and all eastbound lanes on Arrow Highway will be closed and will stay closed until 5 a.m. Monday, November 15.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment