City of Monrovia Goes Into Business - Mugs, T-Shirts, Etc.; Shop Old Town For Tote Bag; Youth Job Fair

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports: 

~ The City of Monrovia has gone into business. It has "officially launched its first-ever online store!" There are t-shirts, sweatshirts, pens, mugs, and Samson teddy bears. Check it out here:  https://cityofmonroviastore.org/ 

~ Shop in Old Town Monrovia this Saturday,  November 27, 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and bring the receipt to the booth at the corner of Lemon and Myrtle to get a free Shop Small tote bag, other items, and a raffle ticket. https://monroviaoldtown.org/

~  On December 8, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monrovia Youth@Work Job Fair will connect Monrovia youth with paid internships at Monrovia businesses in a variety of fields including non-profits, education, advance manufacturing, engineering and more. Free food to the first 150 registrants who attend. Youth@Work is a program administered by LA County that provides youth ages 14 to 24 with paid work experience. https://tiktoktimetogettowork.com/

