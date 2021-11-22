News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Santa's Touring Schedule - Dec. 6-10

Santa and friends will be touring Monrovia next month on top of a decorated fire engine, escorted by a police car and a decorated public works sleigh. Here's his schedule:

Monday, Dec. 6: South of Huntington, west of Myrtle, including Valley Circle. 

Tuesday, Dec. 7: East of Myrtle, north of Foothill Boulevard.

Wednesday, Dec. 8: West of Myrtle, south of Foothill, and north of Huntington.

Thursday, Dec. 9: East of Myrtle, south of Foothill, north of Duarte Road. 

Friday, Dec. 10: West of Myrtle, north of Foothill.

- Brad Haugaard

