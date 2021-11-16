Cat Buddies Boba and Jelly - Both Super Friendly - Need a New Home

Twelve-year-old Boba, along with her cat friend Jelly, were brought to the shelter when their owner could no longer care for them. Both cats are super friendly, love being pet, and will meow for attention. Boba will even drool when she’s happy! This sweet senior girl would love a home where she, and Jelly, can get lots of love and cuddles.
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
