Market Grill Is Back!

The much-lamented Market Grill - which was broadly believed to have some of the best food in town - is back permanently, taking over the kitchen at Gem City Grill, on the north side of Olive just east of Myrtle.
Its website (https://www.themarketgrillmonrovia.com/) says, "After a few successful Burger Popups @ Gem City Bar & Grill in Old Town Monrovia, we've been offered a permanent place there!" It adds that, "the fine folks over at Gem City have given us free reign of their kitchen on a permanent basis."
The restaurant reports that, "We're doing our best to work out the nuts and bolts of this new set-up. Your patience will be greatly rewarded, we promise." Kinks include: no soups or salads yet, and because Gem City Grill is a bar, you must be 21 or older to enter.
Indicating its partnership with Gem City Grill, the top of the menu says, "Still the Old Fashioned Way ... But Better & With Booze."
Hours are Tuesday through Saturday: 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
