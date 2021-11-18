News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Market Grill Is Back!


The much-lamented Market Grill - which was broadly believed to have some of the best food in town - is back permanently, taking over the kitchen at Gem City Grill, on the north side of Olive just east of Myrtle.

Its website (https://www.themarketgrillmonrovia.com/) says, "After a few successful Burger Popups @ Gem City Bar & Grill in Old Town Monrovia, we've been offered a permanent place there!" It adds that, "the fine folks over at Gem City have given us free reign of their kitchen on a permanent basis."

The restaurant reports that, "We're doing our best to work out the nuts and bolts of this new set-up. Your patience will be greatly rewarded, we promise." Kinks include: no soups or salads yet, and because Gem City Grill is a bar, you must be 21 or older to enter. 

Indicating its partnership with Gem City Grill, the top of the menu says, "Still the Old Fashioned Way ... But Better & With Booze."

Hours are Tuesday through Saturday: 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Brad Haugaard

