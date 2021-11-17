News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Citrus College Needs Fill-In Trustee

The Citrus Community College District Board of Trustees is seeking applicants to serve the remaining term of Dr. Edward C. Ortell, governing board member for trustee area 3, who passed away on Oct. 16.

Trustee area 3 includes Duarte and portions of Azusa, Monrovia, Arcadia, Covina and Irwindale.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021. The board of trustees will interview candidates during its public meeting on Dec. 14, 2021, and anticipates making a provisional appointment that evening. The appointee will serve until the next regularly scheduled election for trustee area 3 on Nov. 8, 2022.

To be eligible to serve as a member of the board of trustees, an applicant must:

  • Be at least 18 years of age Be a citizen of the state of California
  • Be a resident of trustee area 3, which includes Duarte and portions of Azusa, Monrovia, Arcadia, Covina and Irwindale
  • Be a registered voter
  • Not be disqualified by the constitution or laws of the state of California from holding a civic office

Interested candidates must have the ability and time to fulfill the responsibilities of being a member of the board, which include:

  • Participate fully in the work of the board, which includes attending all board meetings and key college events, studying and discussing policy issues, and participating in trustee education programs
  • Be knowledgeable about the communities served by the college and be willing to act on behalf and for the benefit of those communities
  • Be committed to community colleges and their missions; understand educational, social and economic policy issues
  • Engage in balancing the needs of many diverse groups
  • Be able to collaborate and build consensus
  • Contribute to effective functioning of the board and support the authority of the board as a whole

Visit the Citrus College website at www.citruscollege.edu/admin/bot for an application and for more information about the college and the board of trustees.

- Brad Haugaard


