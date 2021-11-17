Citrus College Needs Fill-In Trustee

Trustee area 3 includes Duarte and portions of Azusa, Monrovia, Arcadia, Covina and Irwindale.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021. The board of trustees will interview candidates during its public meeting on Dec. 14, 2021, and anticipates making a provisional appointment that evening. The appointee will serve until the next regularly scheduled election for trustee area 3 on Nov. 8, 2022.
To be eligible to serve as a member of the board of trustees, an applicant must:
- Be at least 18 years of age Be a citizen of the state of California
- Be a resident of trustee area 3, which includes Duarte and portions of Azusa, Monrovia, Arcadia, Covina and Irwindale
- Be a registered voter
- Not be disqualified by the constitution or laws of the state of California from holding a civic office
Interested candidates must have the ability and time to fulfill the responsibilities of being a member of the board, which include:
- Participate fully in the work of the board, which includes attending all board meetings and key college events, studying and discussing policy issues, and participating in trustee education programs
- Be knowledgeable about the communities served by the college and be willing to act on behalf and for the benefit of those communities
- Be committed to community colleges and their missions; understand educational, social and economic policy issues
- Engage in balancing the needs of many diverse groups
- Be able to collaborate and build consensus
- Contribute to effective functioning of the board and support the authority of the board as a whole
Visit the Citrus College website at www.citruscollege.edu/admin/bot for an application and for more information about the college and the board of trustees.
