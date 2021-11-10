News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Cafe X2O

Dinner at Cafe X2O, on the north side of Foothill just east of Alta Vista. Got the Chicken Kebab plate with sides of hummus and garlic paste for $15, and a beer for $7.  Came with pita bread. Very good!

