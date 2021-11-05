Board to Consider: Letting Some Students Off Campus for Lunch; Continuing On-Line Meetings Because of 'State of Emergency'; Honoring Teacher of the Year, Scholars

~ Adopting an "open campus" policy to let 11th and 12th graders leave campus during lunchtime, subject to their maintaining a 3.0 GPA, parental approval, good attendance and basically keeping their noses clean. https://v.gd/DXCRIO
~ Adopting a resolution "recognizing the continued state of emergency and reauthorizing the need for teleconferenced meetings." State law requires districts consider this resolution monthly. https://v.gd/8OR7gc
~ Adopting a policy revision concerning absences and excuses. https://v.gd/TbHAYG
~ Congratulating Kristin Ford on being named the "2021 Teacher of the Year" for Monrovia Unified School District. This at a special 5:30 p.m. meeting. https://v.gd/TQjpf8
~ Congratulating Advanced Placement scholars:
AP Scholars:
- Valery Almeida, 12th grade
- Luke Grebel, 12th grade
- Luca Ammon, 12th grade
- Elizabeth Hutson, 12th grade
- Sarah Avalos, 12th grade
- Ashley Jauregui, 12th grade
- Sophia Childers, 11th grade
- Raymond Revilla, 12th grade
- Robert DeBetta, 11th grade
- Matthew Rocha Torres, 12th grade
- Finn Espinoza, 12th grade
- Ava Shechtman, 11th grade
AP Scholars With Honors:
- Alexander Lenz, 12th grade
- Megan Ta, 12th grade
- Jane Neuman, 11th grade
AP Scholars With Distinction:
- Edward Feldman, 12th grade
- Susann Martinez, 12th grade
- Matthew Hui, 12th grade
- Andrew Smithwick, 12th grade
- Elizabeth Liu, 12th grade
- Brad Haugaard
