Board to Consider: Letting Some Students Off Campus for Lunch; Continuing On-Line Meetings Because of 'State of Emergency'; Honoring Teacher of the Year, Scholars

At its next meeting (agenda: https://v.gd/4rz06w) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~ Adopting an "open campus" policy to let 11th and 12th graders leave campus during lunchtime, subject to their maintaining a 3.0 GPA, parental approval, good attendance and basically keeping their noses clean. https://v.gd/DXCRIO

~ Adopting a resolution "recognizing the continued state of emergency and reauthorizing the need for teleconferenced meetings." State law requires districts consider this resolution monthly. https://v.gd/8OR7gc

~ Adopting a policy revision concerning absences and excuses. https://v.gd/TbHAYG

~ Congratulating Kristin Ford on being named the "2021 Teacher of the Year" for Monrovia Unified School District. This at a special 5:30 p.m. meeting. https://v.gd/TQjpf8

~ Congratulating Advanced Placement scholars: 

AP Scholars:

  • Valery Almeida, 12th grade
  • Luke Grebel, 12th grade
  • Luca Ammon, 12th grade
  • Elizabeth Hutson, 12th grade
  • Sarah Avalos, 12th grade
  • Ashley Jauregui, 12th grade
  • Sophia Childers, 11th grade
  • Raymond Revilla, 12th grade
  • Robert DeBetta, 11th grade
  • Matthew Rocha Torres, 12th grade
  • Finn Espinoza, 12th grade
  • Ava Shechtman, 11th grade

AP Scholars With Honors:

  • Alexander Lenz, 12th grade
  • Megan Ta, 12th grade
  • Jane Neuman, 11th grade

AP Scholars With Distinction:

  • Edward Feldman, 12th grade
  • Susann Martinez, 12th grade
  • Matthew Hui, 12th grade
  • Andrew Smithwick, 12th grade
  • Elizabeth Liu, 12th grade

- Brad Haugaard

