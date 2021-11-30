Missy - The Cat With Calming Vibes

Don’t let Missy’s grumpy expression fool you – she’s so friendly! She even greets new people who approach her kennel. Missy is eight years old, and very mellow and well-behaved. She enjoys being petted, but will also pose for you if you want to snap a few photos. This sweet girl has such calming vibes, and will be a great companion to her future adopter!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
