Monrovia Police: Burglaries, Drugs, Drunks, Siphoning Gas, Mental Evaluations; Car Wheels Replaced With Concrete Blocks; Surveillance Camera Records Itself Being Stolen; and More

Commercial Burglary
November 4 at 7:25 a.m., officers responded to Fig regarding cash registers left at an empty parking lot. Upon arrival officers located registers that had been pried open. Officers searched the area and located a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington that had been broken. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
November 4 at 8:57 a.m., a business owner reported that his business in the 600 block of W. Huntington had been broken into overnight. Officers arrived and determined that the suspect had entered through the ceiling. Once inside the suspect ripped the cords from the surveillance equipment and left the store. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication / Mental Evaluation – Suspect Arrested
November 4 at 6:46 p.m., an employee at a business in the 200 block of W. Foothill called to report a female subject causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and located the subject who was determined to be too intoxicated to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for a sobering period. Once in the jail she kept stating she wanted to be killed by police. It was determined that she needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Public Intoxication / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 4 at 10:22 p.m., officers patrolling the 400 block of S. Myrtle saw a male subject standing in the middle of the road almost get hit by a vehicle. Officers determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for a sobering period.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 2:12 a.m., officers patrolling the intersection of Duarte and Myrtle saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and an investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 2:27 a.m., officers were providing extra patrol to a location in the 800 block of W. Huntington that had multiple no trespass authorizations. They saw a subject on the property who had previously been trespassed from the location. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 3:32 a.m., officers patrolling the intersection of Mayflower and Evergreen saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. They conducted a traffic stop and an investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested.
Commercial Burglary
November 5 at 9:14 a.m., an employee of a business in the 500 block of W. Duarte called to report that someone had broken into the location during the night. Officers arrived and found a smashed front window. Further investigation revealed that the suspect(s) had entered the location and attempted to take the cash registers. During the burglary the suspect(s) damaged the surveillance equipment in an attempt to conceal their identity. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 9:15 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Alta and Encino regarding a suspicious person loitering in the area. Upon arrival they found a female subject holding drug paraphernalia in her hand. She was arrested.
Vehicle Burglary
November 5 at 9:25 a.m., a caller reported his business’ vehicles parked in the 400 block of E. Duarte had been broken into during the night. The suspect had smashed the windows of several vehicles and gained access to the fuel lever. The suspect then siphoned gas from each of the vehicles. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person – Subject Located
November 5 at 11:14 a.m., officers responded to the high school regarding a missing juvenile who had returned. Upon arrival they saw the juvenile was well kept and did not need any medical attention. She was subsequently taken out of the missing person’s database and went back to class.
Vehicle Burglary
November 5 at 11:17 a.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported his vehicle had just been broken into. Officers arrived and saw the window had been smashed by an unknown object. The victim also stated that money was missing from the center console. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
November 5 at 11:34 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Magnolia reported a package was stolen from their front porch sometime during the morning. She described the suspect as a male wearing a hoodie. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspects Arrested
November 5 at 12:25 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of Peppertree reported that someone had just stolen her Louis Vuitton purse and wallet out of her unlocked vehicle. Officers arrived and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area. An investigation revealed that the driver and passenger had taken the purse and wallet. Both suspects were positively identified and arrested. The suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Mail Theft
November 5 at 12:27 p.m., a mail carrier in the 600 block of W. Duarte reported that his USPS mail truck that had just been broken into. The mail carrier stated that when he returned to his vehicle he noticed a window had been smashed and that mail was missing. Officers searched the area for evidence. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 5:20 p.m., officers on patrol in the intersection of Monterey and Chestnut conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation revealed the driver was on probation for battery and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 9:50 p.m., an officer patrolling the 600 block of W. Huntington saw a subject he recognized from prior encounters loitering in the area. An investigation revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 6 at 1:38 a.m., a caller reported a male subject passed out inside a vehicle in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Upon arrival officers found the subject was heavily intoxicated, sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. An investigation revealed that he had been operating the vehicle will under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for booking and a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
November 6 at 6:07 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 600 block of W. Duarte regarding a commercial burglary investigation. It was determined the business had been broken into sometime during the night and money had been taken from the cash register. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Recovery
November 6 at 7:46 a.m., the victim reported a vehicle theft in the 900 block of S. Fifth. It was determined that the victim had lost their keys a few days prior to the vehicle being stolen. During the investigation the vehicle was located in the city of Arcadia. The vehicle was returned to the registered owner. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
November 6 at 2:36 p.m., officers responded to Library Park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding a subject asking for assistance. It was determined the subject needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 7 at 2:47 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of Evergreen and Primrose when they saw a subject walking in the middle of the street. They contacted the subject who displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Further investigation revealed he was also in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for booking and a sobering period.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 8 at 2:11 a.m., officers responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Primrose and Walnut. The driver was traveling south when she drifted to the right hitting a parked vehicle. Officers saw she was displaying signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. After a DUI investigation she was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for booking and a sobering period.
Grand Theft
November 8 at 7:48 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Fano walked outside her home and discovered her car was propped up on concrete blocks and two of her wheels had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
November 8 at 11:50 a.m., an employee of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male customer had just left the store with merchandise he did not pay for. Officers arrived and located the subject. After an investigation, the subject was arrested for shoplifting.
Theft
November 8 at 2:37 p.m., a member of a residential complex in the 100 block of W. Colorado reported a surveillance camera had been stolen sometime during the night. The surveillance camera recorded the suspect removing the camera. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
November 8 at 3:02 p.m., a resident in the 2600 block of Doray Circle discovered several pieces of expensive jewelry missing from inside her home. The jewelry was all there in June and several people have been in her home since. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing - Suspect Arrested
November 9 at 9:51 a.m., a caller reported a male subject that was trespassing at a business located in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. The subject had previously been advised about trespassing on the property and was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Grand Theft
November 9, at 11:45 a.m., an attempt grand theft was reported in the 800 block of S. Mayflower. Someone tried to steal the victim’s unlocked truck by removing the plastic guard over the ignition. The suspect had fled prior to the discovery of the attempt theft. This investigation is continuing.
Fire
November 9 at 1:36 p.m., callers reported smoke coming from the inside a home in the 300 block of W. Lemon. Upon arrival, officers and the Monrovia Fire Department discovered a cooking fire inside the kitchen. The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.
Grand Theft
November 9 at 8:03 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. Olive reported that someone in a black sedan stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle. Officers arrived, but the suspect had already left the area. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft
November 9 at 8:10 p.m., while Officers were responding to the above call on Olive, another caller in the 700 block of E. Los Angeles, reported that two suspects in a black BMW, attempted to steal the catalytic converter and fled. The suspects were not located. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
November 9 at 9:03 p.m., a customer in the 1600 block of S. Mountain parked his van in the emergency lane in front of the entrance and went into the store. When he came out, he found that someone had punched his door lock and stole multiple power tool batteries and a subwoofer from inside. The investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision Myrtle and Olive
November 9 at 11:32 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision at the intersection of Myrtle and Olive. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. It was determined that the vehicle collided into a city tree and boulder after making a turn at the intersection. No one was injured and Public works was notified regarding the damaged tree.
