Maggie: Beautiful Eyes and Affectionate Personality

The first thing you might notice about one-year-old Maggie is her beautiful eyes. Spend more time with her, and you’ll notice what an affectionate and playful personality she has. Along with playing, Maggie also enjoys a good nap, and will sleep or quietly chew on toys while you work. Maggie can be shy with new people, and will need time to get to know you, but it’s so rewarding to see her bright personality emerge!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment