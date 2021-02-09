Woman Killed by 'Traumatic Injuries' Monday Night

A woman died of "traumatic injuries" Monday (yesterday) at about 9:09 p.m. in a house in the 1000 block of Wildrose Ave., in Monrovia, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau, which is assisting the Monrovia Police Department with the investigation. Monrovia Police Department and Fire Department responded to a medical assist call (https://is.gd/YHkyL1
), but upon arrival, officers found an adult female deceased inside a residence from a stabbing. (Monrovia says "stabbing;" Sheriff's Department says, "traumatic injuries.") The 1000 block of Wildrose is near the east end of Wildrose, just before it turns south next to Bradbury. https://is.gd/FU6hV7
- Brad Haugaard
