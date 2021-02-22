Taffy Is Learning How Nice It Is To Be Petted

Six-year-old former stray cat Taffy is ready to live a comfortable life in a home! Taffy is a gorgeous tabby cat who has been learning all about humans and how nice petting is. Although she’s needed a little time to get used to her new environment at the shelter, she’s started purring and seeking attention from our staff. If you approach her kennel, she’ll probably take a second to size you up, but with a little time to get to know you, she can be a wonderful work-from-home coworker or Saturday night movie buddy.
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
