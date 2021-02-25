News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Woman Won't Say Who Shot Her; Bloody Trail Leads to Burglary Suspect; Domestic Violence; Throwing Rocks at Cars; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 317 service events, resulting in 58 investigations.
Mail Tampering
February 18 at 7:10 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. Grand walked outside her home and discovered her mailbox open, along with the mailboxes belonging to her neighbors. Officers responded and discovered several homeowners had their mail stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Discharging a Firearm
February 18 at 7:37 a.m., residents in the 100 block of E. Los Angeles called to report hearing approximately four gunshots coming from the alley between their street and Fig. Officers responded and discovered shell casings in the alley. No one was found to be shot at or injured. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary / Mental Evaluation – Suspect Arrested
February 19 at 1:32 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 300 block of W. Foothill. The victim was home with his family when he heard a window break. He looked out his front door, saw the suspect walking away from his property, and called the police. Officers arrived and found a blood trail leading from the broken window to a subject who was standing in the parking lot of an adjacent business. He was bleeding from his hand and was holding an axe. The suspect was detained and paramedics were requested.
The suspect was found to have two pieces of stolen property from the residence on his person. There was no confrontation between the suspect and the family. The suspect was determined to have mental issues. He was arrested, and then transported to a local hospital for his injuries and a mental evaluation.
Domestic Violence
February 19 at 7:34 a.m., officers responded to a domestic violence incident in the 700 block of W. Foothill. The female victim reported that her boyfriend had just strangled her, leaving red marks, and then fled the home. Officers searched for the suspect, but could not locate him. Paramedics provided care to the victim. A wanted person’s warrant and an emergency restraining order were issued for the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
February 19 at 9:21 a.m., the owner of a business in the 600 block of W. Foothill reported his business had been burglarized. Officers arrived and found forced entry into the business and possible property belonging to the suspect left behind. This investigation is continuing.
Battery on a Peace Officer / Mental Evaluation – Suspect Arrested
February 19 at 8:27 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of E. Hillcrest regarding a heavily intoxicated female subject who was getting violent with people at the residence. The subject was a friend of the resident. She was arguing with the resident and started throwing items at her. As officers spoke with the subject in an attempt to calm her down and find a resolution, she kicked two officers and spat at another. She told the officers to kill her and that she wanted to die. The subject was arrested, and after the booking process, was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
Attempt Commercial Burglary
February 19 at 10:19 p.m., an attempted burglary in progress was reported at a business in the 300 block of W. Evergreen. There was a vehicle at the location and the male suspects were trying to gain access to the inside. The suspect vehicle left prior to officers arriving, but the officers located it near the intersection of Pomona and Primrose. A traffic stop was conducted and three suspects were detained. The owner was able to positively identify the vehicle and two of the suspects.
Further investigation revealed the suspects used their vehicle to ram the roll-up door to the business in an attempt to gain entry. They were not successful in getting it open. Several burglary tools were also located inside the vehicle. All three suspects were arrested for attempted burglary.
Commercial Burglary – Suspect Arrested
February 20 at 12:22 a.m., Arcadia Police Department advised that they arrested a suspect for burglary who was in possession of mail belonging to a business in the 800 block of W. Foothill. Officers responded to the location and confirmed a burglary had occurred. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Murder
February 20 at 12:44 a.m., a female subject in the 700 block of W. Huntington called police to report she had been shot multiple times. No other calls were received. Officers arrived at the location and located a female with two gun shots wounds. The female subject was uncooperative and would not provide any information to officers regarding where the shooting took place and who was involved. Paramedics responded to the scene and the female was transported to a hospital for further treatment. Officers canvassed the parking lot, adjacent streets, and conducted door knocks in attempt to locate evidence or witnesses. It was later discovered that the victim was shot in another city and dropped off in Monrovia. Monrovia Police Department is assisting detectives from the other jurisdiction. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
February 21 at 3:42 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Lemon called police to report her boyfriend had punched her in the face during an argument. She walked to a neighbor's house to call police. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim, who was found to have minor injuries. Officers attempted to locate the boyfriend, but were unsuccessful. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
February 21 at 7:43 a.m., security for a shopping center in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot, occupied by a male subject who was sleeping. Officers responded and found the vehicle's ignition had been pulled out and it had been hotwired. The occupant was not the registered owner, and he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The registered owner's son was contacted and he advised that his father had recently passed away. He had taken the car to a mechanic in Whittier, where the vehicle was stolen. The suspect was arrested, and the vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
February 21 at 10:39 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 300 block of E. Huntington and saw a motorist make an illegal turn. The officer conducted a traffic stop and explained to the driver why he was stopped. An investigation revealed the driver had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrants and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
February 22 at 5:23 a.m., a resident in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia called police to report her husband had strangled her during an argument. He left prior to the police being called. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and the victim was treated for her injuries. The whereabouts of the suspect are unknown. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 24 at 7:42 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim reported that someone had broken into several storage lockers on his pickup truck and had stolen numerous tools. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 24 at 1:56 p.m., a male subject was seen throwing rocks at vehicles in the 100 block of E. Lime. The suspect was detained, and the investigation revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
