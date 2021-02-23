News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia's Xencor Reports Losses for 2020


Monrovia-based Xencor, which develops treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, reported loses for the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2020.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $13.7 million, or $.24 per share, compared to a net loss of $26.9 million, or $.47 per share for the same period in 2019.

For the full year the net loss was $69.3 million, or $1.21 per share, compared  to the 2019 net income of $26.9 million, or $0.46 per share basis. https://is.gd/Wqmdhe

- Brad Haugaard

