Monrovia's Xencor Reports Losses for 2020

Monrovia-based Xencor, which develops treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, reported loses for the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2020.
Net loss for the fourth quarter was $13.7 million, or $.24 per share, compared to a net loss of $26.9 million, or $.47 per share for the same period in 2019.
For the full year the net loss was $69.3 million, or $1.21 per share, compared to the 2019 net income of $26.9 million, or $0.46 per share basis. https://is.gd/Wqmdhe
- Brad Haugaard
