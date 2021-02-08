News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Maverick - An Adult Dog With Puppy Energy

Two-year-old Maverick is a bundle of energy! This fun guy is the perfect pup for someone who has the time to teach him manners and commands, and give him lots of exercise. He’s a smart, athletic dog and would do really well with enrichment games (like food puzzles) and maybe even dog agility. Maverick would prefer an adult home and would probably do best without other pets. If an adult dog with puppy energy sounds like a dream come true, adopt Maverick!

The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)