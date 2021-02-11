News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at Mikomi Sushi
Dinner at Mikomi Sushi on the east side of Myrtle a half block south of Lime. Got the Spicy Pork for $15.95 and a small beer $4.95. It came with tempura and a green salad. Everything was very good!
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
2/11/2021
restaurants
