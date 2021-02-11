News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Mikomi Sushi



Dinner at Mikomi Sushi on the east side of Myrtle a half block south of Lime. Got the Spicy Pork for $15.95 and a small beer $4.95. It came with tempura and a green salad. Everything was very good!

- Brad Haugaard 
