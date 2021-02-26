News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Weekly Monrovia Coronavirus Count: Infection Rate Continues Down, Death Rate Still High

Coronavirus cases from LA Department of Public Health as of 8 p.m., 02/24/2021. Changes since 02/17/2021.

City of Monrovia: 3,066 cases (up 33), 68 deaths (up 4)
Unincorporated Monrovia: 357 cases (up 5), 1 death (unchanged)

New cases
This week33
Last week42
Previous week82
Previous week114
Previous week120
Previous week201

- Brad Haugaard
