Weekly Monrovia Coronavirus Count: Infection Rate Continues Down, Death Rate Still High
Coronavirus cases from
LA Department of Public Health
as of 8 p.m., 02/24/2021. Changes since 02/17/2021.
City of Monrovia:
3,066 cases (up 33), 68 deaths (up 4)
Unincorporated Monrovia:
357 cases (up 5), 1 death (unchanged)
New cases
This week
33
Last week
42
Previous week
82
Previous week
114
Previous week
120
Previous week
201
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
2/26/2021
