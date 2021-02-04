Monrovia Police: Homicides; Vehicle Burglaries; Stolen Vehicles; Drugs and Alcohol; Vandalizing Church; Assault by Girlfriend

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 334 service events, resulting in 68 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto
January 28 at 6:57 a.m., a customer of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain walked outside the store after shopping and discovered his work truck had been stolen. Officers arrived and searched the area for the vehicle, but were unable to locate it. The truck was entered into the law enforcement Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
January 28 at 7:14 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Highland reported a vehicle burglary. The victim walked outside his home to go to work and discovered someone had shattered his car window. Personal items had been taken from inside the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Homicide – Suspect Arrested
January 28 at 9:30 a.m., detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested the accomplice to the Al's Liquor homicide case that occurred in December. The suspect was booked at the Monrovia Police Department jail and was transported to the Los Angeles County jail.
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
January 28 at 3:47 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of W. Huntington when she saw a motorist commit a driving violation and stopped the vehicle. The driver was found to have a warrant for his arrest from Probation and Pasadena Police Department. An investigation revealed he was also in possession of a controlled substance and was driving with a suspended license. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 29 at 12:24 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of E. Foothill when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. The motorist was stopped and appeared heavily intoxicated. A DUI investigation was started and field sobriety tests were conducted. The driver was ultimately arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
January 29 at 2:54 p.m., a caller reported a male and female yelling at one another inside a hotel room in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the subjects. An investigation revealed one of the subjects had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant.
Homicide
January 29 at 5:02 p.m., several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the 100 block of E. Los Angeles. One caller reported a male adult subject had been shot. Officers and paramedics responded. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. This investigation is continuing by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Vehicle Burglary
January 30 at 1:21 p.m., a guest of a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington walked outside the hotel and discovered someone had forced entry into his vehicle and took personal property. This investigation is continuing
Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
January 30 at 2:50 p.m., an officer was near the area of Santa Anita and the 210 Freeway when he saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver had a warrant for his arrest. Further investigation revealed he was also in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was arrested.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 30 at 6:48 p.m., a motorist was reported stopped in the 500 block of W. Huntington with his vehicle facing the wrong direction. Officers responded and checked on the well-being of the driver. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted, and it was determined he was under the influence. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
January 31 at 6:56 p.m., the owner of a business in the 1100 block of S. Mountain called police to report a theft that occurred the previous day. He saw a male suspect on surveillance video throwing boxes of lighting over the fence to another suspect, who was waiting in a vehicle. The suspect then jumped the fence and both suspects drove away in the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
February 1 at 8:50 a.m., the owner of a vehicle that was parked in the 400 block of S. Magnolia called police to report his vehicle had a bullet hole in the window. Officers responded and determined the hole was not caused by a gunshot, but an unknown tool. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 1 at 11:38 a.m., a grand theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower. The victim reported his tools had been stolen from the back of his van. Officers responded and were told the van had been left unlocked in the driveway and numerous tools were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Stolen Vehicle Recovered – Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 2:09 p.m., a worker at the Santa Anita Dam called police to report a subject sitting in a vehicle near the dam for an extended period of time. He provided a plate number for the vehicle, which returned as a reported stolen vehicle. Officers responded and were able to locate the vehicle. The driver was arrested without incident and taken into custody.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
February 1 at 7:19 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 100 block of E. Palm was flagged down and notified that someone had just vandalized the back of a church with spray paint. Officers conducted an area check and located the suspect. He was arrested and issued a citation.
Grand Theft Auto
February 2 at 8:12 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 700 block of S. Mayflower. The vehicle had been left unlocked and was parked in the victim’s driveway. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 2 at 8:19 a.m., an employee of a business in the 1700 block of S. Peck called police to report the catalytic converters had been stolen from four of their vehicles. Officers arrived and determined the crime had been committed sometime the previous night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
February 2 at 8:18 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1300 block of S. Primrose. The victim reported that her rented vehicle had been stolen from outside her residence. Officers arrived and retrieved video surveillance of the theft. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
February 3 at 3:35 p.m., an employee at a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington discovered that two rooms had been rented with fraudulent credit cards. Officers arrived and discovered the suspects had fled and left behind evidence of check fraud. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 3 at 8:01 p.m., a Loss Prevention Officer at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington saw two subjects he recognized from previous shoplifting attempts. He then saw them take numerous items from the store and leave the location without paying. Officers arrived, but the suspects had already left in a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Restraining Order Violation
February 3 at 11:47 p.m., a male subject in the 100 block of W. Olive called police to report his girlfriend had just assaulted him. Officers arrived, but the girlfriend had already left the location. She was found a few blocks away from the location and claimed she was not feeling well. An investigation revealed there was already an active restraining order on file protecting the male subject from his girlfriend. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and the case is being submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.
No comments:
Post a Comment