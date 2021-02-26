Police to Hold Meeting on Animal Incidents In City; Monrovia Today Digital Only; Police Cadet Wanted

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Monrovia Police Department will host a Zoom meeting with the Pasadena Humane Society on March 3, at 3 p.m. "to discuss animal control issues and incidents within our city." [There was a report of a dog being poisoned on Norumbega and reports of suspicious meat products being left out where animals might find them.] Attend the meeting using this link (https://is.gd/wGBqma) Meeting ID is 948-3893 6177 and Passcode is 069669.
~ The Spring 2021 edition of Monrovia Today will be digital only - no paper copy. See it here: https://is.gd/NUnp3H
~ Monrovia is seeking to hire a police cadet. Details: https://is.gd/yZkIHG
- Brad Haugaard
