Big Puppy Milo - Fun Dog With Boundless Energy

Looking for a big puppy? Meet Milo! Milo is ten months old and full of energy. He likes to jump when he’s excited, just like a puppy, so his ideal adopter would be someone who wants to teach him his puppy manners and give him lots of playtime. Milo already knows basic commands, so we know he’s very smart. If you’re looking for a fun dog with boundless energy (and a super cute face), Milo is ready to spring into your life!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
