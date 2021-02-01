Sweet, Gentle Carrot Cake Enjoys Cuddle Time During Movie Nights

Carrot Cake arrived at the shelter with eleven other cats from a hoarding case. Although Carrot Cake had a rough past, you couldn’t meet a sweeter, gentler cat! This seven-year-old guy is extremely mellow, enjoys long naps, and loves to be brushed and pet. He likes hanging out with his foster parent while they work from home, and has an adorable, tiny meow. Carrot Cake is looking for his perfect person to cuddle up next to for movie nights, bird-watching, and other relaxing activities.
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
