Monrovia Police: Baby Delivered in Parking Lot; Lights Stolen from Restaurant; Stolen Auto Recovered; 40 Stolen Cell Phones Located; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 334 service events, resulting in 65 investigations.
Grand Theft
February 11 at 7:12 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Cherry called police to report the catalytic converter had been stolen from his 2003 Honda Accord. The theft had occurred sometime the previous night. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
February 12 at 7:58 a.m., the owner of a tobacco store in the 100 block of W. Foothill arrived to his business and discovered a window had been shattered sometime during the night. Officers arrived and discovered various merchandise had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 12 at 10:55 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth walked outside her home and discovered someone had shattered her car window sometime during the night. Officers arrived and discovered the suspects had stolen personal property from inside the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 12 at 12:06 p.m., a caller reported a motorist had collided with a pedestrian at the intersection of Huntington and Ivy. Officers responded and found the pedestrian was complaining of pain. Paramedics responded to treat the subject. The driver of the vehicle was found to be at fault and was issued a citation.
Violation of Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
February 12 at 9:29 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Foothill called police to report a male and female were arguing loudly in the area. Officers arrived and located the subjects. After investigation, it was learned that the male subject was restrained by a court order from being around the female. He was arrested for being in violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 12 at 10:11 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of S. Mayflower called to report a subject was trespassing on her property. Officers arrived and contacted the individual, who had obvious signs of intoxication. It was determined that the subject was too intoxicated to care for herself. She was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Theft
February 13 at 8:15 a.m., the manager of a restaurant in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported that the exterior lights had been stolen off the building sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 13 at 10:09 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a vehicle burglary investigation. The suspects gained entry into the victim's locked vehicle by punching the door lock. A bag was stolen from the front seat and insurance documents from the center console. Surveillance footage was obtained from a nearby business. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
February 14 at 12:47 a.m., officers contacted a subject near the intersection of Highway Esplanade and W. Huntington that was seen pushing a motorcycle along the sidewalk. The motorcycle did not have a rear license plate attached. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of controlled substance and he was arrested.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 14 at 4:05 p.m., police responded to a domestic violence incident at a residence in the 200 block of W. Palm. The female resident’s boyfriend had fallen asleep after they had argued, and he had taken some medication. He woke up later and started arguing with the victim again, and then punched her on the back of the neck. The victim's daughter heard screams from inside the bedroom and called police. Police arrived and arrested the boyfriend. An Emergency Protective Order was granted.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
February 14 at 11:24 p.m., officers were patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when they saw a subject they knew from previous encounters. An investigation revealed he had an outstanding warrant and was on probation with search conditions. A search of the subject revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. The subject was arrested.
Grand Theft Auto / Stolen Vehicle Recovered – Suspect Arrested
February 16 at 9:22 a.m., Glendora Police Department called to advise they had recovered a stolen vehicle last seen in the 200 block of Scenic in Monrovia. Officers conducted an investigation and were able to locate the suspect who had taken the vehicle. He was positively identified and arrested for grand theft auto.
Medical Assist
February 16 at 5:22 p.m., officers responded on a medical assist of a female subject who was five month pregnant and was having a medical emergency in a parking lot in the 300 block of Heliotrope. Officers arrived, provided immediate care, and the baby was delivered. Paramedics then arrived and transported mother and baby to a local hospital for treatment.
Grand Theft
February 16 at 6:55 p.m., a caller reported four subjects had entered a cell phone store in the 600 block of W. Huntington and stole cell phones. A similar incident had just taken place in Glendora. The phones were able to be tracked to a residence in San Bernardino. Officers were able to search the residence and located approximately 40 stolen cell phones. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
February 17 at 12:30 a.m., a grand theft was reported at a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The female hotel guest had allowed some people she met recently to stay with her at the hotel. She fell asleep, and upon waking, found the subjects were gone. They had taken her vehicle, her cellphone and some cash. This investigation is continuing.
Medical Assist / Assault
February 17 at 3:42 p.m., officers and paramedics responded to the 200 block of Los Angeles regarding a medical assist. While at the scene, the subject became combative, requiring additional officers to respond. The subject displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. The subject was transported to a local hospital. One paramedic and one officer were struck by the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
February 17 at 8:33 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of S. Fifth advised police that it appeared his neighbor’s house had been burglarized. He saw a female subject go through a window and exit with a bag. Officers made contact with the owner of the residence. The owner only had a few items inside due to work being done before he actually moves into the home. There is surveillance footage of the female exiting with a bag of property. This investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offence – Suspect Arrested
February 17 at 10:40 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 500 block of W. Huntington observed a male and female who appeared to be arguing. As he drove closer, the male went down behind a pillar and set something down, and then both the male and female walked away. The officer stopped to see what the male subject had set down and found it was a loaded firearm. He immediately called for units to assist and kept an eye on the subjects. The male subject continued north through the parking lot, and then ran east towards Mayflower and was detained without incident by assisting officers. The firearm was recovered, and the male subject was found to be on parole. He was arrested and taken into custody.
