Monrovia High Game App Discussed on Radio
Monrovia High School teacher Anthony Carlson and senior Charlie Heatherly discuss the student-created gaming app Red Dungeon on California School News Radio.
https://is.gd/M7LlpM
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
2/08/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment
