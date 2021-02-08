News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia High Game App Discussed on Radio

Monrovia High School teacher Anthony Carlson and senior Charlie Heatherly discuss the student-created gaming app Red Dungeon on California School News Radio. https://is.gd/M7LlpM

- Brad Haugaard

