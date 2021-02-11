News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Local Mail Thefts Rising

The number of mail thefts in this area has increased, according to the Arcadia Police Department. It suggests that "this increase may be in response to the recent stimulus checks/debit cards that have been sent out." It suggests these tips to prevent your mail from being stolen:
  • Pick up your mail as soon as possible.
  • Secure or lock your mail box.
  • Don’t let your mail stack up for multiple days.
  • If you are gone during the daytime, consider a Post Office Box .
  • If you are out of town, have a neighbor or relative collect your mail daily.
Brad Haugaard
