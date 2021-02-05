Trucks to Clear Debris Basin in North Monrovia; Opening on Planning Commission; Monrovia Calendar; Etc.

~ The Oakglade Debris Basin above the intersection of Ridgeside Drive and Oakglade Drive in north Monrovia has accumulated nearly 3,000 cubic yards of mud and debris following the recent rains. Beginning Wednesday Feb. 10, LA County Public Works/Flood Control will begin hauling the muck to a disposal location in the Sawpit Wash area. It'll take more than 300 truck trips, at about 50 per day, Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Questions? Contact Hu Yi, LA County Public Works Assistant Area Engineer, at 445-7630 or at hyi@dpw.lacounty.gov
~ There is a vacancy on the Planning Commission due to the resignation of a Commissioner, so if you'd like to be considered for the position, you have until 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 to fill out an application, here: https://is.gd/UuTR1W
~ Want a coloring book calendar with snapshots of Monrovia? Fill out the interest form, here: https://is.gd/Md9FTu. For more information contact Public Works at 932-5575 or pwcomments@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
~ City Hall phones will be down for maintenance on Friday, Feb. 5, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. To reach a staff member during this time, visit the staff directory (https://is.gd/ykbPoU) and use email.
