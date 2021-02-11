News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Homicide on Wildrose; Bad Boyfriends; Fake Bank Employee Defrauds Customer; Shoplifting for Pet; Sex Offender and Traffic Blocker
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 339 service events, resulting in 71 investigations.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 4 at 9:39 p.m., a caller reported that motorist collided into a parked vehicle in the 300 block of W. Colorado and then drove away. Officers responded and were able to locate the suspect vehicle nearby. The driver of the vehicle displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted, and it was determined the driver had been driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary – Suspects Arrested
February 4 at 11:50 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of Genoa called police to report a vehicle burglary in progress. A white vehicle stopped in the street, the passenger exited and then walked over to a neighbor's vehicle. The passenger forced entry into the vehicle, while the driver waited. Officers arrived and located the suspect still inside the vehicle. They detained both the passenger and the driver of the waiting vehicle. After an extensive investigation, both suspects were arrested. One for vehicle burglary and being in possession of burglary tools, and the other for conspiracy to commit a crime.
Commercial Burglary
February 5 at 1:11 a.m., officers responded to an alarm activation at a business in the 1600 block of California. They arrived and found the front door had been pried open. A building search was conducted, but the suspects had already fled the scene. Video footage was obtained and it showed the two suspects arriving at the location. They used bolt cutters to remove the locking mechanism from the front gate. Once inside the gate, the suspects pried open the front door. A short time later, the audible alarm sounded, causing the suspects to flee on foot. It was unknown if anything missing. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
February 5 at 8:18 a.m., a caller reported seeing fresh graffiti on a vacant building in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers documented the vandalism and then reported it to graffiti removal. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
February 5 at 9:01 a.m., a guest at a long-term stay hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth reported her ex-boyfriend had just battered her, then fled the hotel. She said she had let him inside her hotel room that morning, and after an argument, he hit her in the face, possibly breaking her nose. Paramedics responded and provided medical care. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 6 at 1:02 a.m., a female caller reported that her boyfriend assaulted her and then fled their residence in the 300 block of S. Heliotrope. Officers arrived and learned the female had sustained a head injury after she was thrown to the floor. She was treated by paramedics. The male suspect was contacted by phone, and he said he was at a family address in Azusa. Officers responded to the location and arrested the suspect. He will be held pending his court date.
Grand Theft
February 6 at 11:49 a.m., an employee of a grocery store in the 400 block of W. Huntington made a report of a theft that occurred the previous day. Two unknown male suspects entered the store on two different occasions, stealing vitamins, wine, and other miscellaneous items. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
February 6 at 5:21 p.m., officers responded to a fraud report made by a resident in the 100 block of Melrose. The suspect called claiming to be from the victim’s bank and said there was fraudulent amount charged on his account. The suspect asked the victim to help catch the suspect by buying a large amount of gift cards and sending the gift card information to them. Only after he did this, did he realize he had been scammed by the suspect, who was impersonating a bank employee. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
February 6 at 6:51 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Genoa reported her bicycle had been stolen from inside her attached garage. The victim forgot she left the garage door open. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 7 at 1:58 p.m., officers responded to a report of an injury traffic collision in the 700 block of W. Duarte. It was determined that the at-fault vehicle was exiting an apartment complex parking lot and failed to see oncoming traffic, causing the collision.
Shoplifting
February 7 at 4:24 p.m., officers responded to the report of shoplifting at a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington. A group of three women entered a business and stole miscellaneous pet merchandise. They fled in a black BMW. The reporting party was able to get the vehicle license plate. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 8 at 5:14 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut called police to report two suspicious subjects on his property. The resident heard glass breaking and went outside. He saw two suspicious subjects on his property and he chased them away. They left behind two handbags. Officers arrived and located a vehicle nearby with a broken window. The owner of the vehicle was contacted. The handbags left behind belonged to the vehicle owner. The property was returned to the owner and he found the contents was still inside. He was very grateful. Officers searched the area for additional victims, but did not see any signs of criminal activity. This investigation is continuing.
Weapons Offence – Suspect Arrested
February 8 at 3:14 p.m., police responded to a business in the 1800 block of California regarding the report of a man with a gun. A male suspect, believed to be an ex-employee, entered the location and displayed a handgun. He fled the location in a black Mazda SUV. Officers located the vehicle at the registered owner's residence in the 1400 block of Alamitas. Officers established a perimeter and were able to contact the suspect inside the residence. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to a facility for a mental health evaluation. There is an ongoing criminal investigation at his time.
Homicide Investigation
February 8 at 9:09 p.m., the Monrovia Police and Fire Departments responded on a report of a medical assist in the 1000 block of Wildrose Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female deceased inside a residence from an apparent stabbing. Her death is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau.
Burglary
February 9 at 7:10 a.m., a resident in the 1600 block of S. Mayflower called police to report her vehicle had been broken into overnight. The vehicle was parked at the location and was secured. The victim returned to the vehicle in the morning and found a window shattered and items missing from the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism / Attempt Burglary
February 9 at 8:21 a.m., an unknown suspect attempted to break into several vehicles in the 700 block of Crescent sometime during the night. Video footage shows a male suspect. The suspect was unable to gain entry to the vehicles, and out of frustration, he broke the mirrors. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
February 10 at 2:34 a.m., officers were on patrol at the intersection of Myrtle and Longden when they saw a subject walking in the street. The subject was stopped, and during their encounter, he consented to a search of his person. An investigation revealed he was in possession of a glass pipe used for smoking controlled substances. He was arrested.
Sex Offense / Mental Evaluation – Suspect Arrested
February 10 at 2:49 p.m., the Monrovia Fire Department called police to report a male subject that was masturbating in public in the 300 block of W. Foothill. They stopped to report the incident, and the subject approached a residence in that area. He continued masturbating while looking through a front window at the female occupant of the home. He then broke the window and fled on foot. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. He was arrested and released on a citation to appear in court on the charges. At 3:55 p.m., the same subject was seen walking in the middle of the street in the 400 block of W. Foothill, attempting to walk in front of vehicles. Traffic was heavy and vehicles nearly struck him. He was detained by officers and transported to a facility, where he was held for a mental evaluation.
