Sunset is a Tail-Wagging Machine

Sunset is guaranteed to make your nights and days so much more fun! This sweet, adorable pit bull mix is a tail-wagging machine who makes friends wherever she goes.
Sunset is the perfect size for hiking and playing all day, and then curling up on the couch all night. She weighs just over 50 pounds and can curl herself up into a lap-sized ball whenever a lap presents itself.
She has been a favorite of the volunteers at Pasadena Humane who have spent time with her - she loves going on walks and playing in the yard. She has the uncanny ability to go from zooming around the yard to flopping over for a belly rub in the blink of an eye. She’s also very smart and has shown great focus in learning new tricks. Sunset is a beam of sunlight who can’t wait to light up your life!
Sunset and all other dogs over 40 pounds can be adopted at no charge during Pasadena Humane’s Big Dog Summer adoption event, happening 7/11 - 7/25.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
