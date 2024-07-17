Committee Planned to Protect Local Trees

Local residents are invited to an organizational meeting for a tree committee on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at One Earth Garden, 777 E Greystone, Monrovia. The committee aims to address tree removals in Monrovia, Arcadia, Duarte, and Bradbury, particularly those caused by development following SB9 and SB10. Goals include documenting tree removals, educating the public on tree importance and care, and advocating for tree protection and planting.
