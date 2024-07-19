News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Historical Museum Now Open Thursdays and Sundays
The Monrovia Historical Museum at Recreation Park (742 E. Lemon Avenue) is now open Thursdays and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. Exhibits showcase local culture and history since 1886. Free admission.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
