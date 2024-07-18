Monrovia Police: Shoplifters Walk Out With Refrigerator; Peeing in Public; Robber Threatens Employee With Taser; Thieves Take Copper Wire; Cops Break In to Help Sick Man; Etc.

Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 10:47 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of S. Mountain regarding a male subject taking items from a recycling bin. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who admitted to taking an item. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 11:11 a.m., a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report that a male subject walked into a fitting room and left behind items and stole property. Officers arrived and located the male subject. He was found in possession of the stolen property. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
July 11 at 4:25 p.m., a caller in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks advised she was scammed by someone pretending to be a representative from a bank. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
July 11 at 3:30 p.m., a victim working in the 500 block of Alta Vista reported tools stolen from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched the 1500 block of S. Myrtle regarding a fight in progress. A male subject involved was gone prior to officers’ arrival. Officers arrived and located the subject a short distance away displaying symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation determined he was intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period and citation.
Vandalism
July 12 at 4:16 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of E. Lemon called to report someone smashed a window to the driver's door of his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 6:10 p.m., an employee from a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report a known shoplifter was in the process of stealing items. Officers arrived and located the subject outside of the store. The subject was found to be in possession of the stolen property. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 6:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a suspicious person wandering the parking lot, possibly attempting to enter into vehicles. Officers located the subject short distance away and made contact with him. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 6:52 p.m., residents in the 100 block of N. Alta Vista called to report a suspicious male subject in the area. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 7:23 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Huntington and Mayflower saw a vehicle commit a violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the occupants were contacted. A computer search revealed one of the occupants was wanted on a probation violation. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 12 at 8:18 p.m., a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report a female subject stole merchandise. Officers arrived and located the subject nearby. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
July 12 at 8:50 p.m., a retail store in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report two subjects stole merchandise and fled. Officers responded to the area but were not able to locate the suspect vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 13 at 4:12 a.m., a caller reported a subject loitering in a car lot in the 1400 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and located the subject. An investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 13 at 7:39 p.m., an officer patrolling the 500 block of W. Huntington saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer check revealed the driver revealed had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 13 at 9:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Colorado and Madison regarding a female subject possibly stealing mail. Officers arrived and located the female subject. She displaying signs and symptoms of being under the influence. An investigation revealed she was unable to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
July 13 at 11:32 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Lemon reported that someone broke into his work vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Urinating in Public – Suspect Arrested
July 13 at 4:35 p.m., a witness in the area of Foothill and Myrtle reported a male subject urinating in the area. Officers arrived and located the male subject. The caller desired prosecution. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
July 13 at 6:28 p.m., a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that two unknown subjects entered the store with a dolly, loaded a refrigerator on the dolly, and walked out of the store with it. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
July 13 at 9:27 p.m., an employee from a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report a male subject stole merchandise and left the location. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Tampering
July 13 at 9:42 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Shamrock called to report his truck had been tampered with. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
July 14 at 7:30 a.m., a caller in the 1800 block of Encino reported a male subject drove by, broke her windshield and rear window and drove away. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 14 at 8:24 a.m., a resident from a complex in the 400 block of W. Duarte reported a suspicious subject. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer search revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 14 at 9:55 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported a suspicious male outside her complex, he had followed her home. She was afraid he was waiting for her to come out. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. An investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
July 14 at 9:58 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of Diamond reported someone used his personal information to fraudulently open a phone line. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
July 14 at 11:44 a.m., two victims walked into the MPD lobby to report that they were assaulted the night before. Both victims suffered injuries and MFD responded and provided care at the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
July 14 at 6:45 p.m., an employee from a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a male subject had just stolen items and when confronted by employees, he threatened them with a taser. Officers arrived, searched the area and located the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
July 15 at 4:50 a.m., an alarm company reported two suspicious male subjects in a yard in the 1400 block of California, stealing copper wire. The subjects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
July 15 at 6:46 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Walnut called to report someone crashed into his vehicle while it was parked overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
July 15 at 10:35 a.m., an employee from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported their bank information had been stolen and a fraudulent check was made. This investigation is continuing.
Overdose
July 15 at 5:07 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of N. Ivy reported a possible overdose. Officers responded and located the subject. Officers administered a dose of Narcan and revived the subject who was transported to a hospital by MFD.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 2:13 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1800 block of S. Mountain saw a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the bicyclist. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 8:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to a park in the 1200 block of N. Myrtle regarding a suspicious person. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was found to be in possession of paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
July 16 at 9:32 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Los Angeles reported her neighbors fighting. Officers arrived and found the fight was over. One of the subjects had fled the scene prior to officers arriving. The other subject involved was transported to a hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 17 at 2:13 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Valle Vista reported her roommate fought with him causing minor injuries. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 17 at 10:52 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Pomona regarding a subject possibly squatting in an empty unit. Officers arrived and made entry into the unit. A male subject was located inside. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Welfare Check
July 17 at 11:20 a.m., a caller requested a welfare check on a male subject who was not answering phone calls in the 600 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and had force entry into the home. The male subject was located and was in need of medical care. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Found Property
July 17 at 3:05 p.m., a hiker in the 1200 block of N. Canyon reported finding shell casings on a path. Officers responded and took the shell casings for found property. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
July 17 at 3:55 p.m., while patrolling the area of Mayflower and Huntington an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery
July 17 at 7:45 p.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Mountain Ave reported a couple was inside their store stealing merchandise. The couple left the store without paying for the items and when confronted, the male half threatened to assault the victim. The couple was located nearby at the train station and was identified by the victim. Only merchandise from the male was recovered at the scene. The male half was arrested and transported to the MPD jail.
Curfew
July 17 at 10:30 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of Genoa reported someone was breaking into her house. Officers arrived and detained two juvenile subjects matching the description. An investigation revealed the juveniles kicked the resident’s door and ran. The juveniles were arrested, cited and released to their parents.
Grand Theft Auto / Runaway
July 17 at 11:43 p.m., a resident 200 block of W. Pomona reported their juvenile daughter stole a vehicle and cell phones. The runaway juvenile and vehicle were entered into the system.
