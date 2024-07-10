News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Dinner at Merengue
Dinner at Merengue Bakery and Cafe, on the west side of Myrtle right across from the theater. Got the Cuban Sandwich (pork, ham, pickles, and Swiss cheese) with plantain chips for $10.25 a soda for $3. It was good.
- Brad Haugaard
