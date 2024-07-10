News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Merengue


Dinner at Merengue Bakery and Cafe, on the west side of Myrtle right across from the theater. Got the Cuban Sandwich (pork, ham, pickles, and Swiss cheese) with plantain chips for $10.25 a soda for $3. It was good. 

- Brad Haugaard 

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)