Monrovia Police: Arrested for Fireworks; Robbery With Fake Firearm; Vehicle Hits Restaurant; Attack With Rubbing Alcohol; And More ...

Pursuit
June 27 at 4:33 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Peck and Live Oak when he saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit was terminated by the officer due to high risk to public safety.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
June 27 at 9:10 p.m., while patrolling the 100 block of W. Duarte an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a loaded firearm, brass knuckles, a switchblade and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 28 at 9:01 a.m., a male subject walked into the MPD lobby to turn himself in on a DUI warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
June 28 at 2:03 p.m., an employee from a complex in the 800 block of S. Myrtle called to report that several tools were stolen from the rear of the property. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence / Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
June 28 at 9:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth regarding a possible fight in progress inside one of the rooms. Officers arrived and determined that two subjects got into an argument which escalated to a physical altercation against the victim, causing injuries. Further investigation revealed that the victim was restrained from contacting the suspect. The victim was arrested for a violation of the restraining order. The suspect was arrested for domestic violence. Both were taken into custody and transported to the MPD jail.
Fireworks – Suspect Arrested
June 28 at 9:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding a group of juveniles setting off fireworks. As officers arrived the juveniles fled the area on foot. One of the juveniles was located a short distance away. The juvenile was arrested and released to a parent with a citation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 29 at 12:47 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Huntington and Mountain saw a vehicle in violation of a traffic code. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Resisting / Delaying – Suspect Arrested
June 29 at 2:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington regarding a possible fight in progress inside a room. Officers contacted the occupants and determined there was no physical fight. However, one of the persons contacted provided false information to the officers. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
June 29 at 10:02 a.m., an employee from a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington advised someone broke into the business overnight. The suspect(s) broke a lock box on and used the key to open the door. Once inside, the suspect(s) pried the bolted safe from the wall and dragged it to the rear of the business and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
June 29 at 10:45 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mountain and Evergreen regarding a traffic collision. An investigation revealed that one of the drivers failed to stop at a red light and rear ended the vehicle in front of them. No injuries were reported.
Battery – Refusal
June 29 at 11:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Monrovista regarding a male and female subject involved in a physical altercation. Officers arrived and made contact with both subjects. The female subject claimed she was pushed by the male subject and pepper sprayed in the face. Prosecution was refused by the victim.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
June 29 at 11:47 a.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the area of California and Duarte regarding traffic collision. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
June 29 at 12:43 p.m., a commercial burglary was reported in the 1400 block of California reported a burglary. Officers arrived and determined barbwire on the property was cut and broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
June 29 at 2:38 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to make a late theft report. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
June 29 at 10:09 p.m., an employee from a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report a robbery. Officers arrived and determined two suspects entered the store and were attempting to leave with merchandise and an employee approached them. One of the suspect’s brandished a firearm at the employee and fled. Officers located both suspects and a replica firearm was located. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Theft / Weapons – Suspect Arrested
June 29 at 11:04 p.m., officers returned to a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington for further investigation of the incident above when officers were advised of separate robbery. The suspect was located outside the store. The suspect as found to be in possession of the stolen property, a concealed fixed blade and mace. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 30 at 1:39 a.m., while patrolling the 2500 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, issued a citation and released at the scene.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 30 at 3:14 a.m., multiple callers in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle reported that a vehicle crashed into a restaurant. Officers arrived and determined the driver lost control of vehicle and collided into restaurant. The driver suffered minor injuries. There was no indication that the driver was under the influence.
Warrant Arrest
June 30 at 10:50 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Pomona and Myrtle and saw a vehicle commit at traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision Mayflower / Palm
June 30 at 10:59 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Mayflower and Palm. No injury were reported.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 30 at 11:48 a.m., a caller in the area of Magnolia and Cherry reported a traffic collision. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties complained of pain, but refused to be transported to a hospital.
Burglary Tools / Probation Violation – Suspect Arrested
June 30 at 4:48 p.m., an employee from a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported male subject who left the location may have stolen merchandise. Officers arrived and located the subject a short distance away. The subject was found to be in possession of burglary tools. A computer search revealed he was on probation for burglary. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 1 at 2:47 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Shamrock and Evergreen. Officers arrived and discovered a single vehicle traffic collision. Officers made contact with the driver who displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 2 at 7:41 a.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington report two suspicious females inside filling up a bag with merchandise. The employee contacted them and they yelled at the employee. One of the females began pouring rubbing alcohol over her head. Officers arrived and detained the females inside the location. A computer check revealed both females had a warrant for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
July 2 at 9:13 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported property stolen from her hotel room. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
July 2 at 12:18 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Olive reported one of their checks was fraudulently intercepted and cashed by an unknown subject. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 30 at 11:48 a.m., a caller in the area of Magnolia and Cherry reported a traffic collision. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties complained of pain, but refused to be transported to a hospital.
Burglary Tools / Probation Violation – Suspect Arrested
June 30 at 4:48 p.m., an employee from a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported male subject who left the location may have stolen merchandise. Officers arrived and located the subject a short distance away. The subject was found to be in possession of burglary tools. A computer search revealed he was on probation for burglary. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 1 at 2:47 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Shamrock and Evergreen. Officers arrived and discovered a single vehicle traffic collision. Officers made contact with the driver who displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 2 at 7:41 a.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington report two suspicious females inside filling up a bag with merchandise. The employee contacted them and they yelled at the employee. One of the females began pouring rubbing alcohol over her head. Officers arrived and detained the females inside the location. A computer check revealed both females had a warrant for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
July 2 at 9:13 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported property stolen from her hotel room. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
July 2 at 12:18 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Olive reported one of their checks was fraudulently intercepted and cashed by an unknown subject. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment