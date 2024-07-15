Bookstore Cafe and 'Superfood' Restaurant Planned for Monrovia

A new bookstore cafe and a 'superfood' restaurant are planned for Monrovia.
The Black Cat Bookstore & Cafe plans to locate at 415 S. Myrtle, between Lime and Lemon. The cafe will also have books and a reading area, and will host workshops focused on arts and crafts for adults. Details.
TruBowl Superfood Bar plans to locate on the west side of the Huntington Oaks Shopping Center. Details. TruBowl is a chain with 12 locations, including one in Azusa, and features a line of health food snacks. Here's the company's signature bowl, Ez-TRŪ, "acai, cold oats, og chia pudding, hemp granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry, almonds, hemp hearts, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, coconut, almond butter, pink salt, date honey…" Small for $11.agenda) will consider sign requests for these buisineses at its next meeting. - Brad Haugaard
