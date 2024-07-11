Monrovia Police: Lots of Drunks and Drugs; Blown Tire Flips Car; Sleeping Driver Stops When Hits Stop Sign; and More ...

Grand Theft
July 3 at 2:49 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Royal Oaks reported a catalytic converter stolen from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
July 3 at 9:37 a.m., a solo vehicle traffic collision was reported in the area of Foothill and Grand. Officers arrived and determined that the driver fell asleep and collided into a stop sign. There was no indication the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 3 at 2:35 a.m., while patrolling the area of Peck and Camino Real officers saw a vehicle in violation of vehicle code and conducted a traffic stop. The driver parked the vehicle and was attempting to walk away, but officers were able to detain him. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
July 3 at 2:47 p.m., a theft in progress was reported in a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and determined the suspect assaulted an employee before fleeing the store. Officers located the suspect and made contact with her. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
July 3 at 3:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Mayflower and Huntington regarding a traffic collision. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who caused the collision. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Arrest / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 3 at 11:35 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Live Oak saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. A computer check revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. The female passenger was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and had a warrant for her arrest. They were both arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
July 4 at 9:45 a.m., a victim in a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported the wheels of his car were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Medical Assist
July 4 at 11:23 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of S. Shamrock reported a male subject suffering medical emergency. Officers arrived and began to administer CPR successfully. MFD arrived and transported the male subject to a hospital.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
July 4 at 7:12 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 600 block of S. Primrose where a vehicle collided into two parked vehicles. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fireworks – Suspect Arrested
July 5 at 12:34 a.m., a caller notified MPD Dispatch that several subjects were lighting fireworks at a park in the 900 block of California. Officers arrived and located the subjects lighting fireworks. The subject was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 5 at 2:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of S. Myrtle regarding an injury traffic collision. A vehicle lost control after a tire blew out, collided with two parked vehicles and flipped over. The driver only sustained minor injuries and declined medical assistance.
Grand Theft
July 6 at 7:21 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1400 block of California called to report a grand theft of copper wire. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 6 at 8:27 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Lime conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation. The officer made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation confirmed the driver was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD Jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
July 6 at 9:30 p.m., while patrolling the 600 block of S. Myrtle officers contacted two subjects who were passed out on a sidewalk from being heavily intoxicated. Both subjects were unable to care for themselves. They were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrest
July 6 at 10:51 p.m., a caller in a store in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported a subject passed out in his vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who appeared too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
July 7 at 2:38 p.m., a caller in a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported a disturbed subject inside. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. Officers determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drunk In Public – Suspect Arrested
July 8 at 2:01 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle a male subject in the business bothering customers. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. Officers determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Theft from Vehicle
July 8 at 4:14 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that her purse was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of W. Palm and her cards were being fraudulently used. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Tampering / Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
July 9 at 5:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Duarte and 8th regarding a male subject sleeping in a truck with some miscellaneous property lying around the truck. The owner of the vehicle confirmed that the male subject did not have permission to be in the vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 9 at 11:03 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of Lincoln reported a female subject walked onto her front porch and stole property. Officers arrived and located the female subject. An investigation revealed the shoes were returned to the owner by bystanders. A computer search of the female subject revealed she had an outstanding warrant. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
July 9 at 12:34 p.m., a witness in the area in the area of Myrtle and Duarte reported a male subject walking around hitting vehicles. Officers arrived and located the male subject who they recognized from previous contacts for being drunk in public. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Missing Person
July 9 at 12:45 p.m., a resident in the 1700 block of Nichols Canyon reported his brother who lives in Hollywood has been missing for two weeks. Report was taken and he was entered as missing. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
July 9 at 1:56 p.m., an employee from a company in the 1400 block of California reported two commercial trucks stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drinking in Public – Suspect Arrested
July 9 at 7:35 p.m., several callers in a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a male adult subject drinking liquor. Officers arrived and found the subject with an open liquor bottle. He had just been released from the MPD Jail after sobering up. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Brandishing a Replica Firearm – Suspect Arrested
July 9 at 8:03 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Primrose walked outside his home and saw a male adult on the street flashing a gun at him. Officers arrived and located the suspect who was found to be in possession of a replica firearm. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
July 9 at 9:47 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of E. Walnut reported an unknown female subject who he was communicating with him via text convinced him to purchase items for her and that she would repay him, however, no payment was returned to the resident. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
July 10 at 8:06 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported an unknown subject used his information to open a phone account. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
July 10 at 10:59 a.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic collision in the area of Tenth and El Norte regarding a hit and run traffic collision with a parked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 10 at 11:29 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Evergreen. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed that that the driver at fault failed to stop for a red light and complained of pain. The driver at fault was cited and released at the scene.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 10 at 1:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Foothill and Alta Vista regarding a traffic collision with complains of pain. The collision caused one of the vehicles to hit a stop sign and up over the curb into the wall of a business. The driver at fault was cited.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 10 at 5:02 p.m., a caller in the area of Lime and Primrose reported a female subject sitting on a bench crying. Officers arrived and made contact with her, she admitted to being under the influence of a narcotic. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
