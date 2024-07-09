Mini-Husky Reese Would Like a Quiet Home

Reese is a fun guy who has been flying under the radar at Pasadena Humane for too long! This handsome three-year-old husky is ready for his time to shine.
Reese was initially very nervous at the shelter and would sometimes hide in the back of his kennel. Thankfully, he has come out of his shell a bit and is now very happy to see the volunteers who take him out for exercise. He walks along by their sides, tail happily wagging as he prances along.
Reese weighs about 45 pounds, so he is smaller than an average husky. He packs a lot of fun and entertainment into his petite body, though. He loves playing with toys - he will often play fetch with himself - throwing the toy into the air to chase it without needing anyone to throw it for him.
He would love a quieter home as he will probably take a little time to get acclimated to the new surroundings. Once he’s made himself at home, he’s going to be the most fun dog you can imagine! Come meet this sweet guy today!
Reese and all other dogs over 40 pounds can be adopted at no charge during Pasadena Humane’s Big Dog Summer adoption event, happening 7/11 - 7/25.
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
Brad Haugaard
