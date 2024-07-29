Paprika Is a People-Pleaser With Nearly Perfect Manners

Paprika is a sweet, people-loving dog who thrives on cuddles. This two-year-old shepherd mix happily greets every person she meets with a wagging tail and near-perfect manners.
She’s an active girl who enjoys walks and is learning to take time to smell the roses. She especially loves taking a break to roll in soft grass.
Paprika is also a ton of fun and very intelligent, too! She loves chewing on toys and playing fetch with them. She enjoys treats and takes them ever so gently from your hand, she wants to please her people so much!
Paprika is also an exceptionally quiet dog. She looks out the window with interest at dogs and people passing by, but she doesn’t bark. However, a home where she’s the only dog might be best.
Paprika is a perfect choice for someone who wants a young, active dog who also loves to snuggle.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
