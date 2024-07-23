2,700 More Images Added to Monrovia Historical Society Online Digital Archive

More than 2,700 historic images were added this June to Monrovia's Legacy Project, the Monrovia Historical Society's online digital record of photographs and papers from the city's early years.
The new items have been grouped in a dozen collections listed under "What's New?" on the Welcome page, (cityofmonrovia.pastperfectonline.com/). Click on each title for a short description, suggested searches and special treasures.
With City Historian Steve Baker’s passing in 2022, dozens more boxes worth of historical materials were discovered in his homes. Everything from maps and ledgers to scrapbooks and rare photos. With support from the city, “Monrovia Legacy Project 2.0” began last summer, led again by Sandy Burud of the Monrovia Historical Society with help from volunteers. The first year of that effort to organize, identify, scan, archive and add them to the online collection is now complete.
Among new items are images of the Monroe Cottage that William and Mary Jane Monroe built before their palatial home, The Oaks, photos of William in Alaska — where he built a railroad after founding Monrovia, Wildcats newsletters from the 1930s, bios of early families, Steve Baker’s speeches and writings, insurance maps with building details in 1888, more Monrovia Days parades, E.B. Gray photographs of the San Gabriel canyons, Julius Parker’s scrapbook from WWII, the story behind the Sanatorium Wars in the 1920s, and many others.
The work is far from complete. When finished, the archive should have more than 7,000 images. Year Two is now underway, with more treasures to be documented. If you’d like to help or if you have historic photos or papers to add, please email the Monrovia Historical Society at monroviahistoricalsociety1896@gmail.com or text/call 675.8323.
- Brad Haugaard
