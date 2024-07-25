Monrovia Police: Woman Starts Bonfire in Front of Business; Much Drinking and Drugging; Dog Removed From Hot Car; Shoplifting, and More

Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 18 at 12:23 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Duarte regarding an alarm activation. Officers arrived and located a subject nearby. The subject was detained and a computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 18 at 12:40 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Lime reported someone was on their porch. Officers arrived and made contact with a male subject who displayed symptoms of being intoxicated. Officers determined he was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 18 at 7:13 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Palm regarding a subject loitering and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Counterfeit
July 18 at 1:03 p.m., a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill called to report a male subject who cashed a fraudulent check. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 18 at 6:08 p.m., a victim parked in a parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported his vehicle’s tailgate stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 18 at 7:15 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Linwood called to report a suspicious person loitering in the area and possibly looking into parked vehicles. An officer arrived and located the subject a short distance away. A computer check revealed he was on probation. A search of the subject revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 6:36 a.m., a caller in a business in the 1700 block of S. Myrtle reported a female who started a bonfire in front of the business and was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 9:57 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 700 block of W. Foothill regarding a possible domestic violence incident. Officers arrived and determined the couple was involved in a verbal altercation when the male subject pushed the female subject and began to strangle her. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft / Resisting Officer / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 2:19 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject concealing merchandise. Officers arrived as the subject was walking out of the business with the stolen merchandise. Officers were able to subdue him. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
July 19 at 4:03 p.m. an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a theft that occurred in the morning. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 6:43 p.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of E. Lemon saw a vehicle in violation a traffic code. The officers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 19 at 8:00 p.m., callers in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a disruptive male subject in a park. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the subject. The subject was located a short time later and officers made contact with him. Officers determined he was intoxicated. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Weapons Offense
July 20 at 5:47 p.m., officers responded to the area of Duarte and California regarding a weapons offense. The victim stated he changed lanes and the suspect got upset, reached into the glove compartment and retrieved a firearm, and brandished it at the victim. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
July 20 at 9:00 p.m., an employee from a gas station in the 800 block of E. Huntington called to report a suspicious vehicle parked with two subjects inside. As the first officer arrived he saw one of the subjects walking away. Additional officers arrived and were unable to locate any of the subjects. A computer search of the vehicle revealed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Fresno. This investigation is continuing.
Fire Assist
July 20 at 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of N. Ivy after receiving a call from a caller who sounded to be in distress. Officers arrived and were able to locate the caller who was severely intoxicated and required assistance from the MFD.
Resisting / Delaying – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 12:39 a.m., an officer patrolling the 900 block of W. Huntington saw a suspicious female subject and attempted to make contact with her. When officers approached her she fled. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 1:06 a.m., an employee of a gas station in the 800 block of E. Huntington called to report a male subject was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who appeared to be heavily intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
July 21 at 9:22 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of N. Mayflower reported vandalism to school property. This investigation is continuing.
Illegal Fireworks
July 21 at 2:11 p.m. a resident in the 300 block of N. Mayflower reported that a lit firework was thrown onto her property. This investigation is continuing.
Open Container / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 7:42 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Mayflower and Huntington saw a bicyclist riding with an open container in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclist was contacted. She was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 7:44 p.m., a caller in the area of Longden and Myrtle reported a driver driving unsafely. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the vehicle. Another caller soon thereafter reported the same vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Officers located the vehicle and made contact with the driver who appeared to be intoxicated. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 9:54 p.m., a disturbing subject bothering customers were reported in the 800 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the male who was very intoxicated. Officers determined he was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence / Injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 12:08 a.m., several callers in the 100 block of McKinley reported a motorist just collided into a parked vehicle. Officers arrived and located the driver who was heavily intoxicated with three passengers in the vehicle. One of the passengers suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. A DUI investigation determined they were intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 1:35 a.m., a caller reported a motorist had just collided into her illegally parked car in the 700 block of S. California then fled. She had her hazard lights on but was blocking the lane of travel. The victim got into her parked car and chased after the suspect. Officers located both parties in the 400 block of Heliotope. The suspect was heavily intoxicated and after field sobriety tests were conducted, she was arrested for DUI and Hit and Run.
Fight in Progress
July 22 at 2:21 a.m., an employee at a gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle reported two male adult subjects fighting in the parking lot. When officers arrived one of the subjects had fled the location. The subject who was located was treated by MFD for his injuries. The subject did not desire prosecution for battery.
Grand Theft / Pursuit – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 3:24 a.m., an alarm company for a business in the 1400 block of California reported a theft in progress. Officers arrived and located a female driver sitting in the suspect vehicle. She immediately fled and took the officers on a short pursuit. She was apprehended and was found to be in possession of stolen copper. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 6:05 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of E. Greystone reported a male subject was pushing a stroller and seemed agitated. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. A search revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Vandalism
July 22 at 8:07 a.m., officers patrolling the 400 block of E. Duarte noticed graffiti on the side of a building. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 22 at 8:51 a.m., a customer from a hotel in the 100 block of W. Huntington reported the tires and rims to one side of her vehicle were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 23 at 7:05 a.m., officers patrolling the area of Huntington and the 210 freeway and saw a vehicle that appeared to be involved in a separate incident. Officers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a no bail warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
July 23 at 7:34 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Wildrose called to report his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrest
July 23 at 8:48 a.m., a male subject came into the MPD lobby regarding an incident. A computer search revealed he had two warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplift / Warrant Arrest – Suspects Arrested
July 23 at 9:35 a.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a male and female subject left the business with merchandise they did not pay for. Officers arrived, located three subjects and made contact with them. The stolen property was recovered and returned. All three subjects had warrants for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Animal Problem
July 23 at 10:48 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Monterey Court reported a dog left inside a vehicle on a hot day, with the windows slightly open. The officer arrived and located the vehicle. Attempts were made to locate the driver but could not locate anyone. The vehicle door was open and the dog was removed. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 23 at 5:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Foothill and Canyon regarding a traffic collision. Both drivers were contacted, one party complained of pain, but refused medical attention.
Battery
July 23 at 6:08 p.m., a victim in a restaurant in the 900 block of E. Huntington reported he and another customer began a conversation and when they disagreed on a topic, the customer pushed the victim and threw a water bottle at the victim. The suspect was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
July 24 at 12:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a male subject who entered the store, grabbed merchandise and fled without paying. The subject was gone prior to officer’s arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
July 24 at 2:37 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of N. Alta Vista reported an unknown subject stole gardening equipment from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
July 24 at 3:47 pm, a resident in the 400 block of Hurstview called to report a female subject was inside a residence throwing items out. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. Officers determined she was in need of a mental evaluation. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
July 24 at 4:25 p.m., an employee from a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth reported that a female subject who was trespassing. Officers arrived and made contact with her. She refused to leave. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
July 24 at 6:15 p.m., an employee from a beauty supply store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a male and female adults were filling bags with merchandise. Officers arrived and located both suspects outside the store with the merchandise. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Child Endangerment – Suspect Arrested
July 24 at 7:12 p.m., several callers reported a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in the area of Shamrock at Huntington. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who appeared to be heavily intoxicated with her child in the backseat. A DUI investigation determined she was intoxicated. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period. The child was released to family.
