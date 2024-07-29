A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovia Ladies College, 1890

Monrovia Ladies College. Monrovia Messenger Jan. 16, 1890. The Principal was Miss M.E. Abbott. The school was created "to awaken and strengthen the faculties of the mind and fit them for independent work, and at the same time to develop the moral faculties to the highest standard. This is not a sectarian school, but one intended to develop the highest grade of Christian character." See also Monrovia Messenger March 13, 1890. Vol. IV . No.17. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
