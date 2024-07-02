Shay Is a Well-Trained Snuggle Dog

Shay is a 4-year old German Shepherd mix who loves everyone she meets. She has a new BFF every day! Her favorite thing in the world seems to be snuggling next to whoever is lucky enough to be sitting within her sight.
Shay is also very well trained. She knows all her basic training cues and will eagerly show off whenever she’s asked. She is also house trained and has had really good experiences with the Pasadena Humane foster families who have taken her on overnight trips.
She likes playing fetch, but only half-heartedly returns the tennis ball to you - she seems to enjoy just carrying it around like a security blanket. Shay is a relatively calm girl who is very content to lay by your side and snooze.
She’s had some mixed feelings about other dogs, so it might be ideal for her to be the only dog, or maybe a buddy for another similar-sized dog with a similar energy level.
If you’re looking for an instant best friend who is ready for a good time, Shay might be the girl for you.
Shay and all other dogs over 40 pounds can be adopted at no charge during Pasadena Humane’s Big Dog Summer adoption event, happening 7/11 - 7/25.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
