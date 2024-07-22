A Moment in Monrovia History: Mills Hotel - First Commercial Building in Monrovia

Built by John C. Anderson, this was the first commercial building in Monrovia, serving visitors who came to Monrovia to consider locating here. It was located at 510-512 Myrtle, shown in the 1888 tax rolls as owned by Presley Baker, who would have bought it from someone else. On the left is the addition to the original Hotel building. It was later managed by C.C. Hotchkiss, uncle of Myron Hotchkiss, later City Historian. The Hotel (also called the Mills Hotel, Wisteria Hotel) was the site of the election to incorporate the City of Monrovia in 1886. Little Homer Hull was killed by a flying hitching post caused when a horse was frightened and bolted; he was taken into the Hotel and died from his injuries. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
