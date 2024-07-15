Monrovia School District Welcomes Three New Assistant Superintendents

Monrovia Unified School District welcomed three new assistant superintendents:
Dr. Landesfeind
Dr. Vanessa Landesfeind, the new Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, previously served as Director of Student Support Services at Centinela Valley Union High School District and has experience as a principal and assistant principal. She holds a doctorate from USC and degrees from CSULB, where she's been an educational administration lecturer since 2009.
Dr. Drake
Dr. James Drake, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, brings more than 20 years of experience in school finance and operations from various states. He joins MUSD from Monterey County, where he served as the associate superintendent of business/HR and chief business official. He holds multiple degrees from Northern Illinois University and Governor State University.
Dr. Zamarripa
Dr. Geoffrey Zamarripa, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, is a long-time Monrovia resident with 29 years in education. His career includes roles as director of special education in Temple City, principal at Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School in Monrovia, and various positions in the El Monte City School District. He holds a Doctorate in Education from USC.
- Brad Haugaard
The latest lead clowns for MUSD. Except for the business guy, the others have no experience at all. Doesn’t bode well. Pawn Shop Rob, Never Trump Travanti, and Grimmace Selene have ruined the district.ReplyDelete
I can’t even take this serious with the last “we have to cut budgets x, y, z back” speeches we’ve all heard throughout this year. The ones who suffer are our children. No wonder so many parents are either leaving the district or switching to home schooling. Shame on the board for not being fiscally transparent with their decisions and misleading the parents and students of the district.ReplyDelete