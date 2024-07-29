News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Movie Trivia Night at Library Friday, August 2
Movie Trivia Night at the Library on Friday, August 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Test movie knowledge of iconic scenes, characters, and quotes. For ages 13 and up. 11 seats remaining. Register
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
