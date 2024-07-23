Costello Ready For a Patient Adopter ... Who's Bringing Snacks

Costello is a handsome four-year-old tuxedo cat seeking an experienced cat person to give him a wonderful home!
Costello’s love language may not be touch (he’s not a snuggler at this time), but it’s definitely food! From squeezy treats to crunchies to wet food, this cat is a fan of it all. His preferred style of interaction involves playtime and tasty treats. He’s also a great listener, so if you’re looking for someone to talk to, Costello could be your guy.
Costello would be a wonderful companion for a patient adopter who can go at his pace and give him time to come out of his shell. He’s ready to build a special bond with you over time... you bring the snacks!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment