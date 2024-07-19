News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Themed Merchandise Available at City Hall


If you want a Monrovia-themed gift item, there is a city store in City Hall that offers a variety of Monrovia-themed merchandise, including shirts and Christmas ornaments. Also available online here.

- Brad Haugaard

